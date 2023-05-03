The Kremlin itself has responded by saying that "we consider it an attempt on Putin's life" and that "we reserve the right to respond when and however we see fit". Adding that there were two drones used in the attempted attack and that Putin had not been injured.
There are vides circulating around social media showing smoke from the Kremlin at night. But make what you will of it and we shall see how Ukraine responds to this later today.
JUST IN - Russia says Ukraine tried to hit Kremlin with drones overnight in an assassination attempt on Putin.pic.twitter.com/xAS0BtTDzs— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 3, 2023