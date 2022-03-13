Wall Street Journal, citing "people familiar with the matter":
- Russian prosecutors have issued warnings to Western companies in Russia, threatening to arrest corporate leaders there who criticize the government or to seize assets of companies that withdraw from the country,
- Prosecutors delivered the warnings in the past week to companies including McDonald’s, IBM and KFC owner Yum Brands
- The calls and visits included threats to sue the companies and seize assets including trademarks, the people said.
Link to the Journal is here, gated.