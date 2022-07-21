Hungary's political leadership is the most-sympathetic to Russia in the EU and now we have Russia's Lavrov saying it will consider Hungary's request to increase gas purchases from Russia.
There's clearly a divide-and-conquor strategy ongoing here.
Hungary's political leadership is the most-sympathetic to Russia in the EU and now we have Russia's Lavrov saying it will consider Hungary's request to increase gas purchases from Russia.
There's clearly a divide-and-conquor strategy ongoing here.
Tags
Most Popular
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read