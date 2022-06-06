Russian Government Commission Has Supported Extending Export Quotas for Fertilizers Until 2023 May 31

Russia's government commission on agriculture matters recognised the measures taken by the government to curb the growth of prices for mineral fertilizers as effective and supported extension of export quotas for fertilizers until May 31, 2023, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

In May, Russia extended quotas for fertiliser exports for July through December, saying the measure aimed to secure sufficient supply for domestic farmers.

~ With grain supply and food  inflation  a hot topic, this will NOT be music to the ears of many. Though I suspect the likes of Bolsonaro will be able to reach side-deals with the Kremlin