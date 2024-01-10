Info via Oil price:

  • At the latest OPEC+ meeting at the end of November, Russia said it would deepen the export cut to 500,000 bpd in the first quarter of 2024 – with May and June 2023 being the reference export levels for the cut.
  • The first week of 2024 showed Russia ... average exports of 3.28 million bpd were down by 300,000 bpd from May-June 2023, and down by 500,000 bpd compared to the previous week to December 31.

Looking ahead it's a little more uncertain says the report:

  • It’s not clear whether Russia will keep its exports as low as planned going forward as Moscow has always been evasive about its compliance with the OPEC+ agreement, even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier today we had inventory data:

Crude has inched higher:

crude russia exports 10 January 2024