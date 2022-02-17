Russia seems to be comfortable running back the same communique from yesterday, in that they are pulling back troops after supposed military drills are completed. I would say expect this to be denied by Western allies in the hours to come, reaffirming that an invasion could still happen at any time.

That will carry on the whole he said, she said debacle from yesterday.

I would argue that if anything else, it is in Russia's interests to keep tensions alive and high. That seems to be enough for now to stir the pot and mess around with the West.