Yahoo news have posted this, citing

Putin will react to attempts to seize Kherson as an existential threat to Russia – as he considers that to be part of Russia already – and would be ready to use nuclear weapons,” Piontkovsky said, quoting Alexei Venediktov, former editor-in-chief, host and co-owner of recently banned Russian radio station Echo of Moscow.

Here is the link if you want to check it out. I'd hate to think this piece is in any way accurate, but am ill-equipped to make such a judgement. And Putin hasn't exactly come across as stable. So, I'm gonna have to pass it across for ForexLive traders to decide.

Whichever it is, credible or not, mix it into market concerns. Nukes, sheesh.