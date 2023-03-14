I don't think this has an implications for markets because it was an unnamed drone over international waters but the US says the Russian jets dumped fuel on the American surveillance drone before clipping its propeller and forcing US remote pilots to bring down the unmanned aircraft into international waters.

A reaper costs about $32 million, so that's an expensive crash.

The White House said the incident was unsafe, unprofessional and reckless. That's sounds about right but it's the kind of thing that happens in a warzone.