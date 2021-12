Russia’s Gazprom has not booked gas transit capacity for exports via Yamal-Europe pipeline for Dec 21

With Russia in the midst of a cold snap, the Kremlin continues to prefer to hold onto its gas for domestic needs.

This will no doubt keep a bid in European gas prices, and thus expect more 'record high European power prices' to be a hot topic on newswires again today.

~ German better give the nod to Nord Stream 2 sharpish