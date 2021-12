Russian gas flows via Yamal pipeline run in reverse for the second day

The flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border were going east from Germany into Poland at an hourly volume of around 1,180,000 kilowatt hours (kWh/h) on Wednesday and are expected to stay at these levels for the rest of the day, the data shows.

Hard to see much downside for European gas and power prices with headlines like this.