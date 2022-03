Russia's ministry of defence:

claims 498 of its troops have been killed

a further 1,597 wounded

This is the first time that Russia's MoD has admitted any casualties at all.

NBC meanwhile (citing two unnamed western officials) put Russian troop deaths at around 6,000. Ukraine's estimate is also around 6,000.

All we really know is that its Putin and his cronies seeking to $ benefit from the blood of Russian soldiers.