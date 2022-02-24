>
Russian military leaders have gone to command center, US official says
Eamonn Sheridan
Thursday, 24/02/2022 | 02:03 GMT-0
24/02/2022 | 02:03 GMT-0
US ABC News
- In another indication that an invasion of Ukraine may be very close to taking place, Russian military leaders have gone to their command center, and cyberattacks are underway, according to a U.S. official.
Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, believes any invasion has to happen during the night, the official said.
