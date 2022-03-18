Moscow and Ukraine are 'halfway there' on the issue of Ukraine's demilitarization

Sides are discussing nuances linked to security guarantees for Ukraine if it should choose to refuse to join NATO

Ukraine's neutral status and it not joining NATO are the issues where views are most-closely aligned

The last point emphasizes that the issue where they're least aligned is territorial integrity. Of course, that's a tough thing to negotiate in public when Ukraine has soldiers fighting and dying over land they might negotiate away.