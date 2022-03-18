- Moscow and Ukraine are 'halfway there' on the issue of Ukraine's demilitarization
- Sides are discussing nuances linked to security guarantees for Ukraine if it should choose to refuse to join NATO
- Ukraine's neutral status and it not joining NATO are the issues where views are most-closely aligned
The last point emphasizes that the issue where they're least aligned is territorial integrity. Of course, that's a tough thing to negotiate in public when Ukraine has soldiers fighting and dying over land they might negotiate away.