- Number of clarifications have been proposed with regard to definition of conditions for use of a nuclear weapons
- Current military – political situation is changing dynamically in the world, and we must take this into account.
- We see the emergence of new sources of military threats and risks for Russia and our allies.
- Category of state and military alliances subject to nuclear deterrence has been expanded.
- Aggression against Russia by any nonnuclear state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear state, is proposed to be considered as their joint attack on the Russian Federation.
- We reserve the right to use nuclear weapons in case of aggression against Russia and Belarus.
- We reserve the right to use nuclear weapons in case of aggression against Russia including if the enemy poses a critical threat to our sovereignty with conventional weapons
Anything that resolves around the use of nuclear weapons is worrying.