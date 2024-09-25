Number of clarifications have been proposed with regard to definition of conditions for use of a nuclear weapons

Current military – political situation is changing dynamically in the world, and we must take this into account.

We see the emergence of new sources of military threats and risks for Russia and our allies.

Category of state and military alliances subject to nuclear deterrence has been expanded.

Aggression against Russia by any nonnuclear state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear state, is proposed to be considered as their joint attack on the Russian Federation.

We reserve the right to use nuclear weapons in case of aggression against Russia and Belarus.

We reserve the right to use nuclear weapons in case of aggression against Russia including if the enemy poses a critical threat to our sovereignty with conventional weapons

Anything that resolves around the use of nuclear weapons is worrying.