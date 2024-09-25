  • Number of clarifications have been proposed with regard to definition of conditions for use of a nuclear weapons
  • Current military – political situation is changing dynamically in the world, and we must take this into account.
  • We see the emergence of new sources of military threats and risks for Russia and our allies.
  • Category of state and military alliances subject to nuclear deterrence has been expanded.
  • Aggression against Russia by any nonnuclear state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear state, is proposed to be considered as their joint attack on the Russian Federation.
  • We reserve the right to use nuclear weapons in case of aggression against Russia and Belarus.
  • We reserve the right to use nuclear weapons in case of aggression against Russia including if the enemy poses a critical threat to our sovereignty with conventional weapons

Anything that resolves around the use of nuclear weapons is worrying.