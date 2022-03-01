Russia's Foreign Ministry is saying that Russia will retaliate after expulsion of 12 Russian diplomats at the UN.

The United States announced on Monday that it was expelling 12 members of the Russian mission at the United Nations, accusing them of being intelligence operatives engaged in espionage.

The US mission to the UN said that the Russian diplomats have abused their privilege of residency in the United States by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security". They added that the expulsions have been "in development for several months"

The US agreement with the UN as the host of the 192-member body, allows the US the exercises this right.

