Russia's Gazprom says it does not plan to hold spot gas sales sessions at its electronic sales platform this week.
The Kremlin is likely keen to favour securing domestic supply given the cold snap hitting the motherland.
Russia's Gazprom says it does not plan to hold spot gas sales sessions at its electronic sales platform this week.
The Kremlin is likely keen to favour securing domestic supply given the cold snap hitting the motherland.
Tags
Most Popular
You might also like
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read