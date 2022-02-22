Senior Russian lawmaker Kosachyov says:

Proposed deployment of Russian forces to Donbass is designed solely to avoid a big war of the kind that the US and Ukraine appear to want

Parliamentary approval will allow Putin to bring peace to the southeast Ukraine

Russian Sen. Klishas says:

Three Federation Council committees moved to recommend that the upper chamber of Russian parliament agrees to Russia Pres. Putin's aspirations to used armed forces abroad

Stocks have turned back negative with the Dow now down 280 points while the NASDAQ Read this Term index is down -80.56 points or -0.60%. The S&P is down -22 points or -0.5%.

Meanwhile extended up to $1914.12 gold is starting to bounce back higher but remains at negative on the day. The low price reached $1891.52. It is currently trading at $1898.19 down $-5.17 on the day. The high price reached earlier today