Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov remarks.

Says that Russia's economic ties with China will be strengthening faster now.

Accuses the West of taking a 'dictator' position.

Russia and China are both one-party states so I guess Lavrov speaks from experience when he talks about being dictators. What a plonker.

But, yes Russian and China ties are strengthening. China is giving a lot of support to Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.