Earlier posts from Lavrov:
Russia's Lavrov says situation in Ukraine will end with a treaty, content will depend
Russia's Lavrov says risks of a nuclear war are serious and real
More from the war guy:
- weapons delivered to Ukraine from the West will legitimate targets for Russian military
(Of course weapons are targets. Thanks Captain Obvious)
More again:
- NATO is 'essentially' engaging in war with Russia through a proxy and arming that proxy
(This is a popular line from apologists for terrorists. To be expected from this warmonger. )
In more peaceful times with US President Trump. Laying the groundwork for Russia's invasion of Ukraine in those days.