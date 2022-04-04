Talks with Ukraine are continuing

Asked about prospects for a deal, says 'there's always hope'

Russia will hold a news conference later on Monday in New York to address Bucha allegations

UK blocked Russian attempt to convene UN Security Council meeting on Bucha

He doesn't sound optimistic on a deal.

The gas market is an interesting spot today on the sanctions front. Italy now says it won't veto sanctions on Russian gas. However TTF prices are down 3.8% so I don't think the market is too concerned.