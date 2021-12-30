Headlines via Reuters:

Kremlin aide:

  • says they agreed that presidents and aides would keep in contact by phone
  • says they agreed talks would take place on three separate tracks and that the geneva track would take place under personal control of two presidents
  • says US side showed willingness to tackle core russian concerns
  • talks were open, substantive and addressed concrete issues
  • conversation was a serious one
  • both leaders were well prepared for the conversation
  • says they discussed Russia's desired security guarantees
  • says Putin told Biden Russia needs a result, guarantees
  • Biden agreed with that
  • says Putin told Biden Russia would behave in the same way as US if offensive weapons were deployed close to u.s. border
  • Biden told Putin west would impose large-scale sanctions if Russian escalation along the Ukrainian border continued
  • says Putin told Biden sanctions could lead to a complete breakdown in relations between the u.s. and russia
  • Putin said our descendants would view that as a big mistake
  • Biden pledged to consult US. allies
  • Biden said US did not intend to deploy offensive weapons in Ukraine
  • says two men agreed to pick up talks between the two administrations after new year
  • says Biden told Putin that deployment of Russian troops along Ukrainian border is unacceptable
  • says Russia's deputy foreign minister and deputy defence minister will take place in Jan. 12talks with nato in Brussels
  • says jan. 13 osce talks in Vienna will be held at level of permanent representatives
  • it’s not yet clear what a compromise would look like
  • says new sanctions against russia would be ‘a colossal mistake’

more to come

biden putin