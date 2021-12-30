Headlines via Reuters:
Kremlin aide:
- says they agreed that presidents and aides would keep in contact by phone
- says they agreed talks would take place on three separate tracks and that the geneva track would take place under personal control of two presidents
- says US side showed willingness to tackle core russian concerns
- talks were open, substantive and addressed concrete issues
- conversation was a serious one
- both leaders were well prepared for the conversation
- says they discussed Russia's desired security guarantees
- says Putin told Biden Russia needs a result, guarantees
- Biden agreed with that
- says Putin told Biden Russia would behave in the same way as US if offensive weapons were deployed close to u.s. border
- Biden told Putin west would impose large-scale sanctions if Russian escalation along the Ukrainian border continued
- says Putin told Biden sanctions could lead to a complete breakdown in relations between the u.s. and russia
- Putin said our descendants would view that as a big mistake
- Biden pledged to consult US. allies
- Biden said US did not intend to deploy offensive weapons in Ukraine
- says two men agreed to pick up talks between the two administrations after new year
- says Biden told Putin that deployment of Russian troops along Ukrainian border is unacceptable
- says Russia's deputy foreign minister and deputy defence minister will take place in Jan. 12talks with nato in Brussels
- says jan. 13 osce talks in Vienna will be held at level of permanent representatives
- it’s not yet clear what a compromise would look like
- says new sanctions against russia would be ‘a colossal mistake’
