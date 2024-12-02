Art Cashin

It's a sad day in markets as long-time CNBC voice Art Cashin is dead.

He was truly one of the best analysts. He was in the trenches for a long time and was full of wisdom. His title was UBS’ director of floor operations at the New York Stock Exchange and was a CNBC regular for 25 years.

We followed his comments often at ForexLive and the last time I mentioned him was in 2022 when there was talk of China opening up and wrote:

Art Cashin had a great line on CNBC regarding China reopening talk: A rumor without a leg to stand on will find another way to get around.

Here are some of his memories from 1987.

Eamonn also covered a great line from his during the last Trump administration:

"People began to fear, as they did this morning, that if Cohn would leave, then others might follow, and he (Trump) would no longer be surrounded by competent people, and that took a hit in the market."

CNBC wrote a wonderful obituary for him and it pains me to see one of the true old-timers gone. Here was one from 10 years ago after he spent 50 years at the NYSE. That much market knowledge lost is a real tragedy.

RIP.