The Japanese yen and the Swiss franc are the big gainers as commodity currencies are slumping hard now ahead of European morning trade. AUD/USD just briefly hit its lowest for the year, touching 0.6348 and threatening a sustained drop below its April lows now:

AUD/USD daily chart

Meanwhile, USD/JPY has also plunged further to 141.75 and is down over 3% on the day. USD/CHF is also marked down by 1.4% to 0.8450 and USD/CAD is up 0.4% to 1.3930 to its highest since October 2022.