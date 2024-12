Salesforce earnings are and and they are mixed

EPS $2.41 versus $2.44 expected

Revenues $9.44 billion versus $9.35 billion estimate

Subscription revenues beat 8.9 billion versus 8.82 billion estimate

Q4 estimates are in line with estimates

Sees fiscal year adjusted EPS guidance to $9.98 – $10.03 from $10.03 – $10.11 previous

Shares of CRM are trading higher by $12.18 or 3.67% despite the mixed results.