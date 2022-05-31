Samsung statement says that Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong met with Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger during Gelsinger visit to South Korea on Monday
- "They discussed how to cooperate between the two companies."
- they "exchanged opinions on next-generation memory chips, fabless system chips, foundry chips as well as those for PCs and mobile devices in a series of meetings"
---
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. will be eyeing any developments with interest. TSMC, Samsung and Intel compete in the global semiconductor market.