Samsung statement says that Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong met with Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger during Gelsinger visit to South Korea on Monday

"They discussed how to cooperate between the two companies."

they "exchanged opinions on next-generation memory chips, fabless system chips, foundry chips as well as those for PCs and mobile devices in a series of meetings"

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. will be eyeing any developments with interest. TSMC, Samsung and Intel compete in the global semiconductor market.