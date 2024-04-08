Earlier today, Taiwan Semi Conductor or TSMC announced they would receive $6.6 billion in return for a promise to build a third Arizona manufacturing plant costing $25B.

Now Samsung is reporting to be getting six to $7 billion for their Texas chip manufacturing expansion.

In March Pres. Biden said the US would provide up to $8.5B in the years ahead to Intel to support a range of new projects in Arizona, Ohio, New Mexico, and Oregon.

Give or take, it sounds like the different companies are receiving close to $7 billion with Intel perhaps a little more (Intel is more of a domestic US manufacturer).