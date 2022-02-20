Reuters reporting on imagery from Maxar:
- shows new activity associated with the Russia-Ukraine situation on Sunday
- multiple new file deployments of armoured equipment and troops have been observed northwest of Belgorad and near Soloti and Valuyki, russia
- new activity represents a change in the pattern of previously observed deployments of battle groups (tanks, armoured personnel carriers, artillery and support equipment)
