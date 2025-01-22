Saudi Crown Prince Discusses Trade Expansion with President Trump

Saudi Arabia Aims to Boost U.S. Investments by $600 Billion

Crown Prince Sees Trump-Era Reforms Driving Economic Growth

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump via phone, expressing the Kingdom’s intention to significantly increase its investments and trade relations with the United States by at least $600 billion over the next four years, according to the Saudi state news agency.

The Crown Prince also stated that anticipated economic reforms under Trump’s administration could lead to “unprecedented economic prosperity.”