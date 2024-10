I posted over the weekend on Saudi Aramco raising the official selling price of its key Arab Light crude to Asia by 90 cents, bringing it to a $2.20 per barrel premium over the regional benchmarkvs. expected 65 cents / bbl.

On the other hand, the Saudi the state owned oil producer cut prices to Europe and the US:

sets November Arab light crude oil OPS to NW Europe at minus $0.45 versus ICE Brent.

sets November Arab light crude OSP to US at plus $3.90 versus ASCI

