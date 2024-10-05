Mixed news out of Saudi Arabia, info comes via Bloomberg citing a pricing list they've seen:
- Saudi Aramco raised the official selling price of its key Arab Light crude to Asia by 90 cents, bringing it to a $2.20 per barrel premium over the regional benchmark
- vs. expected 65 cents / bbl
- cut the price of all grades to Europe and the US though
Saudi Aramco is the state owned oil producer.
---
The oil price jumped last week in response to a ratcheting higher of conflict in the Middle East.
