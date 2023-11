That seems to be the expectation, even after the rifts that we have seen among OPEC+ members coming into today's meeting. Besides that, ANZ is forecasting oil to trade in the range of $85 to $90 in the first half of next year.

As for their other commodities outlook, they expect gold to trade above $2,000 next year (which already has happened) and the iron ore market to be in deficit of around 40MT after decline in global supply this year.