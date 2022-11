Saudi Aramco, through its South Korean subsidiary, S-Oil Corp has confirmed a US$7bn project to build a large-scale petrochemical plant.

Via Yonhap:

Shaheen Project aims to build a steam cracking facility

in the industrial city of Ulsan, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul

the Seoul-based subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Aramco) said.

Link to Yonhap for more info