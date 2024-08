Saudi Aramco has raised its official selling price (OSP) for Arab light for Asia by USD 0.20/bbl to USD 2.00/bbl above the benchmark (Oman/Dubai average) for September.

This is the first bump higher in three months. It fell short of the +50 cents expected (Bloomberg survey, n=5)

It suggests a degree of confidence in more solid demand in Asia.

Oil futures open for trade in around an hour and a half.

Brent crude had a soft week last: