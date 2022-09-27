Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been added the title of Prime Minister in a cabinet shuffle by royal decree. He was previously deputy prime minister and is also minister of defense.

There's plenty of talk about Xi and the Chinese congress next month but Bin Salman has consolidated incredible power at age 37. He takes the rome of Prime Minister from King Salman and it points to his next step.

That said, there will be a risk when King Salman bin Abdulaziz dies. He's 86 years old, no longer meets foreign leaders and there are rumors that he's had a severe cognitive decline.