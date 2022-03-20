Saudi's state owned oil company Aramco reported net profit of $110B in 2021 up from 49 billion a year earlier. The prophet was higher than the 106 billion expected.

The company, which is under pressure from the West to boost output given the soaring prices, said that it would hike investments by around 50% this year.

Aramco's share price values the company at $2.34 trillion. The 2 trillion valuation was a goal sought by Saudi leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before the company's 29.4 billion IPO in 2019. The evaluation of the company was at ahead of Microsoft though it is still behind Apple at $2.68 trillion