The Saudis are fed up with OPEC members not meeting output goals, according to a Bloomberg report. The Saudi Energy Minister reportedly told Al Arabiya also seeking more transparency from Russia.

Those comments might be seen as a warning that if quotas and pledges aren't met, they will flood the market; or at least they won't continue with 1 mbpd cuts beyond July.

From where I stand, compliance Compliance Compliance is a key level of financial oversight and regulation in finance, banking, and investing. These measures refer to rules or orders set down by a government regulator or independent authority to help police financial service or processing of transactions. Finance is governed by a set of established guidelines or specifications. Regulated markets all adhere to some authority, which have evolved over time. Compliance can also capture efforts aimed at ensuring organizations are abiding by Read this Term hasn't been a big issue but there may be games played with exports and production below the surface.

I find it strange these stories of a rift are delivered month after month (usually in the WSJ) and they continue to work together.