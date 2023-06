This just reaffirms that we should see a slightly higher headline annual inflation reading for Germany later, with the reading set to be somewhere around 6.3% to 6.4% - compared to the 6.1% reading in May. That said, do keep in mind that the "higher" estimate this time around is largely to do with base effects. That is because of the €9 rail pass subsidy introduced by the government in June to August last year, as a measure to combat high price pressures at the time.