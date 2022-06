On the month itself, Saxony inflation came in flat and that is roughly similar to what the other state readings have to offer. Given what we have seen so far, the estimates suggest that we should see German headline annual inflation come in around +7.5% to +7.6% y/y, down from the +7.9% y/y reading in May and lower than the +8.0% y/y expected coming into today.

