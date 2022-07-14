US Senate Majority Leader Schumer is said to be telling Senators that they should prepare for a floor vote as early as Tuesday to start moving CHIPS. This is according to CNBC.

The move would fund $52B for semiconductors plus investment in tax credits from the FABS Act.

Intel has been a driving force in the process as they look to invest $20B in fabrication plants in Arizona and Ohio.

The rewards are still down the road, but the thinking is the US has become too vulnerable to overseas production, and they need to beef up domestic production.