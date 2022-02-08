Once in awhile the people get a little victory.

That US politicians can actively trade stocks is mindblowing and a sign of endemic corruption. That the same thing went on at the Federal Reserve and that we still have no detailed trading records from Powell & Co is a sign of institutions totally lacking the ethical capacity to lead.

All that said, there's no celebrating here until the votes are counted and the loopholes closed. This isn't just a US problem either, every country should be doing this.