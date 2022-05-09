Bank of America Global Research discusses the seasonality trade for the USD in 2022.

"The DXY has gained around 8% year-to-date. We find the USD has made most (4.1%) of its gains in 2022 on Thursdays and Fridays. Cumulative USD return for Thursdays and Fridays was respectively 1.9% and 2.2%. At the same time, the US equity market has sold-off the most on Thursdays and Fridays. Cumulative loss for Thursdays has been -10.6% and for Fridays -7.9%," BofA notes.

" In our view, investors are more reluctant to hold risky assets over the weekend due to (1) the on-going war in Europe, (2) the withdrawal of central bank liquidity increasing "price gap" risks, which supports demand for the USD," BofA adds.

