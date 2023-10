The tumultuous relationship between the SEC and Elon Musk continues as they sue him over his 2022 stock purchases of Twitter, according to a report.

I'm not sure what the problem is here, but Bill Ackman paid a $290m settlement doing something similar with Valeant so there's precedent. The SEC also said in the filing that Musk failed to appear for testimony last month.

Meanwhile, Tesla continues to advertise 'full self driving' and the SEC continues to do nothing.