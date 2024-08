Axios with the report

Secretary of State Blinken told his counterparts from the G7 countries on Sunday that an attack by Iran and Hezbollah against Israel could start as early as Monday

Axios cites "three sources briefed on the call"

More:

Blinken said it's unclear what form the retaliation will take.

Blinken said the U.S. doesn't know the exact timing of the attacks but stressed it could start as early as the next 24-48 hours — meaning as early as Monday