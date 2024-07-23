The Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle resigns according to sources.

The move comes after intense questioning from House Oversight Committee members yesterday harshly criticizing the director related to the recent assassination attempt on former Pres. Donald Trump.

During her testimony yesterday, she acknowledged significant and colossal security failures at the rally. One rallygoer died from gunfire, and others were injured. Although the former President avoided the assassination attempt, the number of errors was indefensible. The director deflected questions throughout her appearance, frustrating committee members.

The chorus for her resignation was bipartisan and pushed Republican lawmakers to initiate impeachment procedures. Instead, the focus will be on rebuilding the agency.

Cheatle was named the director by Pres. Biden in 2022.