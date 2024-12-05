WTI crude oil 5-minute chart

There was a brief spike above $69 in anticipation of the decision but that has quickly turned with oil prices now falling to the lows for the day. OPEC+ decided to extend their planned output hike by another three months to April, as expected. Oil failed to sustain bids in trading yesterday and it might just be a repeat episode again today. As mentioned earlier:

"It feels like if all of this is not enough to get oil back above $70, there could be more pain to come to start the new year with a narrowing flag pattern forming in recent months."

Looking at the daily chart, we might be poised for a downside breakout as price action narrows in this coiled region: