The project to build Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s first advanced chip plant in the U.S. was announced back in May of 2020.

The first phase of TSMC's Arizona plant is expected to be mass-produced in 2024, producing 20,000 wafers per month with a 5nm process.

Media reports are circulating now that TSMC is weighing building a 3nm fab on the same site. the firm has not commented on the reports.

Nancy Pelosi bringing home the bacon?