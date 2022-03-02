Senator Machin is saying that the bipartisan bill to block Russian oil imports is in the works.

The question is "where will the extra oil come from?"

Saudi Arabia and Iran (assuming a nuclear pack is achieved) are sources. Others might be domestically within the US borders. The problem with that is it takes time to bring wells back online or to tap new ones. The other issue is truck drivers and infrastructure from point of extraction.

The Baker Hughes rig counts have also been increasing.

It has been reported that the US imports 600,000 barrels of  crude oil  per day from Russia.