US Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell is on the wires saying that it may take a recession to crush inflation.

Meanwhile in the US stock market, after opening lower, the major indices have seen a recovery. Both the S&P and the NASDAQ indices have traded in positive territory. The NASDAQ is near unchanged currently. The S&P is down modestly. The Dow industrial average got close to unchanged levels but has since backed off and currently trades down around -130 points.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

NASDAQ
NASDAQ index trades above and below its 200 H MA