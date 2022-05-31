US Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell is on the wires saying that it may take a recession to crush inflation.
Meanwhile in the US stock market, after opening lower, the major indices have seen a recovery. Both the S&P and the NASDAQ indices have traded in positive territory. The NASDAQ is near unchanged currently. The S&P is down modestly. The Dow industrial average got close to unchanged levels but has since backed off and currently trades down around -130 points.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
Dow industrial average -132.15 points or -0.40% at 33080.82. The high price reached 33187.11 got within 25 point from unchanged on the day S&P index is down -11.48 points or -0.28% at 4146.75. It's high price reached 4159.48. At the session lows, the S&P index tested its 200 hour moving into 4103.94. The low price reached 4104.88 today. The index is up 4.56 points or 0.04% at 12135.69. It's 200 hour moving averages at 12106.70. The current prices just above that moving average level tilting the shorter-term bias more in favor of the buyers (although the price has traded above and below that moving average today) NASDAQ
NASDAQ
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.
NASDAQ index trades above and below its 200 H MA
