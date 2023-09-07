Adriana Kugler

The latest member of the Federal Reserve's board of governors is Adriana Kugler, a 53-year-old Colombian-American.

She was a professor of public policy at Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy and formerly chief economist at the department of labour. She studied at McGill University in Montreal, then at the University of California at Berkeley, where one of her advisors was George Akerlof, the husband of Janet Yellen.

The focus of her research has been on the labor market, healthcare policy, immigration and economic development.

"An important part of my work focuses on cost-benefit analyses, which inform how to best spend taxpayers’ money in programs with the highest return,” she said at a Senate confirmation hearing for a World Bank role.