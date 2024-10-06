Senior officials from China's top economic planning body, the National Development and Reform Commission, will hold a press briefing on Tuesday regarding measures to implement policies aimed at boosting economic growth.

The news comes via a notice from the State Council Information Office.

five officials, including NDRC chair Zheng Shanjie will participate in the press conference

conference will cover the topic of "systematically implementing a package of incremental policies to effectively promote economic growth, structural optimization, and sustainable development momentum"

No further details were provided.